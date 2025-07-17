“So Much That We Share: A Tribute to the Sherman Brothers” Brings “The Last Verse” to the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland

A new exhibit celebrating the Sherman Brothers has opened on Main Street at Disneyland.

In honor of Disneyland’s 70th birthday, a brand-new exhibit honoring the Sherman Brothers has been added to the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland.

The exhibit is titled “So Much That We Share: A Tribute to the Sherman Brothers," which is a reference to a line from “it’s a small world." As you might expect, many Disneyland fans were on hand this morning to check out the new exhibit.

Banners hanging from the theater marquee feature the Sherman Brothers themselves, Richard and Robert, as well as art from a number of the projects they’ve worked on, such as The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Journey into Imagination at EPCOT, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, and The Aristocats.

The main focus of the exhibit is “The Last Verse" to “it’s a small world," written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman as his final gift to Disney before his passing last year.

Three posters in the foyer of the Cinema list what appears to be the Sherman Brothers’ entire discography, from film and television, to their iconic songs written for Disney Parks.

Guests with a MagicBand+ can now get a new ticket from Tilly advertising “The Last Verse," which here is called “A New Verse" – just to be confusing.

The Cinema itself is playing “The Last Verse" short film that debuted on ABC last November.

Don’t worry, if you can’t make it to Disneyland, you can watch the short for yourself below.

“The Last Verse" Elsewhere at Disneyland and Walt Disney World:

“The Last Verse" is a big part of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration, and can be found in many places, both expected and unexpected.

Guests can hear the new verse in the finale scene of “it’s a small world" at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World – the latter of which we have a video of

Plus, the projection show Tapestry of Happiness has been updated