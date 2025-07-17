Video: Richard Sherman’s Emotional “Last Verse” Debuts at the Magic Kingdom’s “it’s a small world”
The updated lyrics were added to the attraction today, July 17th, coinciding with Disneyland's 70th anniversary.
Richard Sherman’s touching “Last Verse" to “it’s a small world" has been added to the Magic Kingdom attraction, timed alongside the momentous 70th birthday of Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- While it was originally announced to only be coming to the original Disneyland version of the attraction for the park’s 70th anniversary, Disney has also added “The Last Verse" penned by Richard Sherman to the Magic Kingdom.
- This verse features in the finale scene of the attraction, alternating with the iconic chorus of “it’s a small world."
- “The Last Verse" was written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman as his final gift to Disney before his passing last year.
- As his son, Gregg Sherman notes, the extra verse is meant to “celebrate that there’s more that unites us than divides us, and reinforce the message of that song."
- Check back later today, as we’ll see how “The Last Verse" has been weaved into the Disneyland version of the attraction.
- Also at Disneyland, specifically at the Main Street Cinema – the short film about the verse that debuted on ABC last November will begin running today. If you can’t make it to Disneyland though, you can watch the short for yourself below.
“The Last Verse" Lyrics:
Mother earth unites us in heart and mind
And the love we give makes us humankind
Through our vast wondrous land
When we stand hand in hand
It’s a small world after all.
