Video / Photos: BDX Droids Arrive at Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Perform for Guests

Even when their show is interrupted by rain, these droids are a delight!

After appearances at Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Disneyland Paris, those delightful BDX droids have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

What’s happening:

Those playful BDX droids that we’ve seen at events and other Disney Parks around the world have now made their way to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as the BDX droids’ friendly handler brings them out for a performance on the streets of Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

While this particular show was eventually interrupted by rain, you can find them at scheduled times throughout the day at various spots on Batuu. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for additional information.

Watch BDX droids appear at Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge:

What they’re saying:

BDX droid handler: “Hi, everyone. Bright suns! You can all call me Kembe. I’m one of the Gatherers over at Savi’s Workshop, and these are our BDX droids. Let me introduce you: this here is Red; he is our strong-hearted leader. He is very charismatic and he always has a plan for everything. And Oscar over here is our wild-hearted droid full of energy. I don’t know how his power cell isn’t depleted– he’s always on the go. And Grek over here, she is our sweet-hearted droid. She is our newest droid, but she’s learned so much."

More Photos:

Our Previous Coverage of the BDX Droids: