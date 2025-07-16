How to Meet the BDX Droids at Disney's Hollywood Studios (For a Limited Time)
The expressive droids are now delighting guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
The long awaited BDX droids, which have previously appeared at Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disney, are now performing scheduled meet and greets at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening
- BDX droids are now appearing for scheduled meet and greets at various locations within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- However, be warned that this offering will only be available for a limited time, with the BDXs currently scheduled to appear through August 30th.
- These droids, known for being playful and curious, are designed to gather information about their surroundings and are trained to be explorer companions.
- The schedule for their appearances can be found within the My Disney Experience app under the Characters section.
- Guests can find the BDX droids at different spots throughout Galaxy's Edge, including
- Near Droid Depot
- Near Millennium Falcon
- Roaming near TIE Echelon.
- Their appearances are scheduled throughout the day, (for example, today’s remaining times are at 12:30 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 6:00 PM).
- A key feature of the BDX droids is their advanced capabilities: they can emote, learn to dance, and pick up guest cues.
- As mentioned, these loveable droids have been on a world tour since first appearing at Disneyland Park, with stops in Tokyo and Paris.
- Next, they’ll also be seen on the big screen when The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theatres in 2026.
Roaming Animatronic Characters:
- These droids are part of a long history of Disney incorporating roaming animatronic characters into their theme park entertainment. Known as the “Living Character Initiative" we’ve had the pleasure of catching various characters through the years:
- Lucky the Dinosaur is often credited as the first roaming animatronic.
- Muppet Mobile Lab entertained guests at Epcot.
- An animatronic Wall-E has made appearances in various locations, including recently at the Pixar Pier Hotel.
