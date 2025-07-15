Dreams Take Flight: Soar Into Tokyo DisneySea’s Newest Stage Show

Get a first look at the new show at Tokyo DisneySea's Hangar Stage.

A new stage show, Dreams Take Flight, has debuted at the Hangar Stage in Tokyo DisneySea, and thanks to our intrepid reporter Kawamura Tetsuya, we have some photos of the new show to share.

Set in an airplane factory, Dreams Take Flight showcases a day where Mickey Mouse and other Disney friends come together to build an airplane, featuring rhythmical songs and dances.

Before the factory opens, Pete, the manager, along with the artisans who take immense pride in building airplanes, gather to kick off their busy day. Donald Duck takes on painting duties, while Chip and Dale manage the tools, and Max serves as the electrician, all working together to complete the airplane as they overcome challenges along the way.

When Minnie Mouse, the airplane’s pilot, arrives and sings about her dream of soaring through the skies, the final preparations commence. Guests are invited to join Mickey in assembling the airplane, creating a sense of camaraderie in the venue, culminating in a grand finale to celebrate the airplane’s completion.

A variety of other characters will also join in on the festivities, including Miguel, Timon, Merida, Pocahontas and Moana.

The new show replaces Song of Mirage, which had its last performance when the Tokyo Disney Resort first closed for the pandemic back in February 2020.

A collection of Dreams Take Flight merchandise is available nearby, ranging from pins and buttons to a small bag and tumbler.

Dreams Take Flight officially debuts on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025.