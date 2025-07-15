Magic Kingdom’s Be Our Guest Restaurant Unveils Updated Menu

Beginning July 16, Magic Kingdom guests can try new savory and sweet menu additions—including a plant-based salad and a new take on The Grey Stuff.

A new culinary cabaret of French-inspired delicacies is coming to Be Our Guest Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park tomorrow!

(Disney)
(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • Beast’s shining castle at the Walt Disney World Resort will be offering new and modified menu items beginning July 16th.
  • In an Instagram post, the official Disney Eats account shared brief descriptions of these new and modified menu items, along with pictures of each addition.
  • Two new dessert options are among the new additions. It’s unclear if these replace the current Dessert Trio that automatically comes with a meal at Be Our Guest.
  • One of the modified items makes a popular salad entirely plant-based.
  • See the new and modified menu items below.
  • Reservations are strongly recommended for Be Our Guest Restaurant. Laughing Place recommends booking your Walt Disney World vacation through a travel agent, like our preferred partner, Mouse Fan Travel.

Be Our Guest New Menu Items:

Endive and Walnut Salad

(Disney)
(Disney)

Roquefort, green apple, radicchio, and champagne vinaigrette

Pan-Roasted Artic Char

(Disney)
(Disney)

Roasted potatoes, charred tomatoes, shaved fennel, and citrus-caper brown butter

Crème Brûlée Tart

(Disney)
(Disney)

 

Orange custard, passion fruit meringue, and chantilly cream

Blooming Rose

(Disney)
(Disney)

 

Chocolate cake topped with "The Grey Stuff"

Be Our Guest Modified Menu Items:

 French Onion Soup au Gratin

(Disney)
(Disney)

  • New Description: Rich beef broth, sherry wine, and swiss cheese
  • Previous Description: Rich Beef Broth, Sherry Wine, and Gruyère

Mixed Greens Salad

(Disney)
(Disney)

  • New Description: Now plant-based - Tomato, cucumber, and dijon vinaigrette
  • Previous Description: Goat Cheese Mousse and Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing

Poulet Rouge Chicken

(Disney)
(Disney)

 

  • New Description: Roasted potatoes, stewed pepper pipérade, and sweet corn velouté
  • Previous Description: Sweet Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and Whole-Grain Mustard Sauce

Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
