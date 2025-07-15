Magic Kingdom’s Be Our Guest Restaurant Unveils Updated Menu
Beginning July 16, Magic Kingdom guests can try new savory and sweet menu additions—including a plant-based salad and a new take on The Grey Stuff.
A new culinary cabaret of French-inspired delicacies is coming to Be Our Guest Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park tomorrow!
What’s Happening:
- Beast’s shining castle at the Walt Disney World Resort will be offering new and modified menu items beginning July 16th.
- In an Instagram post, the official Disney Eats account shared brief descriptions of these new and modified menu items, along with pictures of each addition.
- Two new dessert options are among the new additions. It’s unclear if these replace the current Dessert Trio that automatically comes with a meal at Be Our Guest.
- One of the modified items makes a popular salad entirely plant-based.
- See the new and modified menu items below.
Be Our Guest New Menu Items:
Endive and Walnut Salad
Roquefort, green apple, radicchio, and champagne vinaigrette
Pan-Roasted Artic Char
Roasted potatoes, charred tomatoes, shaved fennel, and citrus-caper brown butter
Crème Brûlée Tart
Orange custard, passion fruit meringue, and chantilly cream
Blooming Rose
Chocolate cake topped with "The Grey Stuff"
Be Our Guest Modified Menu Items:
French Onion Soup au Gratin
- New Description: Rich beef broth, sherry wine, and swiss cheese
- Previous Description: Rich Beef Broth, Sherry Wine, and Gruyère
Mixed Greens Salad
- New Description: Now plant-based - Tomato, cucumber, and dijon vinaigrette
- Previous Description: Goat Cheese Mousse and Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette Dressing
Poulet Rouge Chicken
- New Description: Roasted potatoes, stewed pepper pipérade, and sweet corn velouté
- Previous Description: Sweet Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and Whole-Grain Mustard Sauce
