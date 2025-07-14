Photos/Video: Celebrate Walt Disney and 70 Years of Disneyland in New Exhibits at Main Street Opera House

The artifacts and displays celebrate not only the park, but Walt Disney himself.

As we approach the grand debut of the brand new experience at Disneyland, Walt Disney - A Magical Life, we’re getting a sneak peek at the new exhibits installed at the Main Street Opera House for the new show. With the new show that celebrates Walt Disney - the person, we have some exhibits celebrating the man himself. Also, as this debut is taking place during the 70th anniversary celebration of the Happiest Place on Earth, a lot of the space is also dedicated to the history of the park. Let’s take a look at all the new artifacts and artwork that can be spotted here on Main Street U.S.A.

Immediately upon entering, guests will notice the new marquee on the opera house, with that attraction posters for both Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and Walt Disney - A Magical Life, flanking either side of the entrance doors to the Opera House. This is because after its initial run, Walt Disney - A Magical Life will alternate performances with the classic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

Once inside, guests can spot the original bench that Walt Disney was sitting on when he thought of Disneyland that has been in the lobby for quite some time. From there, it's a numerous set of displays celebrating each land of the park and art for their attractions and experiences.

One display cases features Mouse Ears throughout the years, including a pair of 50th anniversary ears and 60th anniversary ears, many of which fans might still be in possession of.

A replica of Walt’s Apartment, quite literally across the street above the firehouse, is also on view.

Another display case shows off a number of favorite trinkets and souvenirs, including a number of watches.

As we get closer to the theater, the exhibit space gets a bit more personal into Walt’s life - with photos of Walt with dignitaries and other important figures, as well as milestones in his career.

A special corner also features art that denotes the evolution of Disneyland from an idea of a “Mickey Mouse Park" across the street from the Burbank studio.

A screen closer to the theater is anchored on either side by a bust and portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the same of Walt Disney on the either. A sort of pre-show plays for Walt Disney - A Magical Life, as well as marking how long before the next show begins. Presumably this will alternate with a Lincoln-based pre-show idea when the two shows alternate in the future.

After exiting, guests will walk past colorful murals celebrating the history of the Disneyland Resort with images and icons that are sure to spark nostalgia amongst Disneyland fans past, present, and future.

Take a look at our walk-through of the exhibit space in our video below.

If you’d like to “celebrate happy" with 70 years of Disneyland history and the new Walt Disney - A Magical Life, officially opening on July 17th, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your travel planning needs.