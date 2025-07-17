As Promised, Disneyland Debuts Richard Sherman's "Last Verse" at "it's a small world" During Park's 70th Anniversary

In a weird twist of fate, it was the second to debut to guests on the world stage.

Iconic Disney Songwriter, Richard Sherman (who penned the tune alongside brother Robert Sherman) presented the new verse to Disney CEO Bob Iger in the summer of 2023 before his passing, marking his final gift to the studio that he so deeply cherished.

Now, as part of the 70th anniversary celebration of Disneyland Park, that verse has been added to the iconic attraction in the finale, and can be heard continuously until guests disembark the attraction.

The Verse:

“Mother earth unites us in heart and mind

And the love we give makes us humankind

Through our vast wondrous land

When we stand hand in hand

It’s a small world after all."

You can see how it appears in the attraction in our video below.

Not only is the new verse in the attraction itself, it can also be heard in an upbeat, pop format as part of the nighttime show, Tapestry of Happiness, which also takes place on the “it’s a small world" facade each evening.

Along with Disneyland Park, the verse also debuted today at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, where in a weird twist of time zone fate, guests were able to experience the new additions first ahead of Disneyland guests. Save that one for the trivia books.

Also opening today, a special tribute to Richard and Robert Sherman, the legendary songwriting duo who provided a large swath of tunes for the Disney studio. This tribute can be found in the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland Park, where a short film also celebrating and titled “The Last Verse" is being screened for guests.

