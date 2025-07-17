Autopia MagicBand+ Special Interaction Finally Fully Activated on Disneyland’s 70th Birthday
While the other special MagicBand+ interactions have been operating for 2 months, the Tomorrowland one has been having some struggles – until now!
After multiple delays, the Autopia MagicBand+ special moment in Tomorrowland is finally fully-functioning in time for Disneyland’s actual 70th birthday.
What’s Happening:
- Alongside the launch of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, a number of MagicBand+ special interactions were added throughout Disneyland, allowing guests to scan their bands for surprise moments and collectibles inspired by opening-day attractions.
- While the installations in Adventureland, Frontierland, Fantasyland and Main Street, U.S.A. have been operable since day 1, the Tomorrowland installation hasn’t been so lucky.
- Located just near the entrance of Autopia, guests will find a special interaction with three scan points organized like a stop light. Previously, guests would just hear driving-themed sound effects when activated.
- But now, a themed driving citation has been added, giving guests a little free souvenir.
- Issued by the Tomorrowland Transit Authority – a fun nod to the Magic Kingdom’s PeopleMover – drivers are cited for one of six options.
- As you can see, lots of guests were lining up just to get a citation – magical!
- To see the rest of the MagicBand+ special interactions around Disneyland, click here, or watch the video below.
More from Disneyland’s 70th Birthday:
- Today marks the official opening of the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life. However, you can check out our full video from our preview of the Audio-Animatronic show and take a look at the new Opera House lobby exhibit.
- A new verse of “it’s a small world" penned by Richard Sherman before his passing has been added to the classic attraction as of today.
- Head to the Main Street Cinema for a full exhibit celebrating the Sherman Brothers.
- Plus, the projection show Tapestry of Happiness has been updated to include the verse as well.
- A wonderful new animated display has been added to the Emporium shop windows, bringing characters from Zootopia to life.
- Follow along with our live blog for more #Disneyland70 fun throughout the day.
