Autopia MagicBand+ Special Interaction Finally Fully Activated on Disneyland’s 70th Birthday

While the other special MagicBand+ interactions have been operating for 2 months, the Tomorrowland one has been having some struggles – until now!

After multiple delays, the Autopia MagicBand+ special moment in Tomorrowland is finally fully-functioning in time for Disneyland’s actual 70th birthday.

What’s Happening:

  • Alongside the launch of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, a number of MagicBand+ special interactions were added throughout Disneyland, allowing guests to scan their bands for surprise moments and collectibles inspired by opening-day attractions.
  • While the installations in Adventureland, Frontierland, Fantasyland and Main Street, U.S.A. have been operable since day 1, the Tomorrowland installation hasn’t been so lucky.
  • Located just near the entrance of Autopia, guests will find a special interaction with three scan points organized like a stop light. Previously, guests would just hear driving-themed sound effects when activated.
  • But now, a themed driving citation has been added, giving guests a little free souvenir.

  • Issued by the Tomorrowland Transit Authority – a fun nod to the Magic Kingdom’s PeopleMover – drivers are cited for one of six options.

  • As you can see, lots of guests were lining up just to get a citation – magical!

  • To see the rest of the MagicBand+ special interactions around Disneyland, click here, or watch the video below.

