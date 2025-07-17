Disneyland Offers Anaheim Residents a Special Discounted Ticket Offer for Disneyland 70th
Enjoy the 70th for $70 in this limited time offer.
Disneyland Resort is sending out a special birthday invite for its neighbors! For a limited time, Anaheim residents have an incredible opportunity to visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for a special price.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland is offering a special ticket exclusively for residents within specific Anaheim ZIP codes (92801 through 92809, 92812, 92814 through 92817, 92825, 92850, and 92899).
- The Special Anaheim Resident Ticket offers:
- Price: $70 per person (ages 3+)
- Ticket Type: 1-Day, 1-Park Ticket
- Upgrades: Park Hopper Ticket upgrades and Lightning Lane Multi Pass can be added for additional fees.
- This exclusive offer provides a fantastic chance to immerse oneself in the ongoing Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration and even get an early start on the spirited fun of Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia celebrations, kicking off this year on August 22.
Important Details for Purchase and Use:
- Eligibility & Proof: The offer is valid only for residents within the specified Anaheim ZIP codes. Proof of eligible residency, including a valid government-issued photo ID, is required for both purchase and admission. Importantly, all ticket holders must be Anaheim residents.
- Purchase Method: Tickets can only be purchased by calling (844) 695-1240. Callers must be 18 or older. These special tickets will not be available for purchase at the park ticket booths.
- Purchase Limit: Eligible individuals residing in Anaheim may purchase up to 8 tickets per day, provided the payment includes an Anaheim resident ZIP code.
- Validity: Tickets are valid for use beginning August 4, 2025, and expire September 25, 2025.
- Park Reservations Required: Before buying tickets, residents should check for available dates using the park reservation page, as park reservations are required for entry and are subject to availability. Availability can change until the park reservation selection is finalized. To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required.
- Restrictions: Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use, and exclude separately priced activities and events. This offer cannot be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions and is subject to restrictions, change, or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused or terminated at any time.
Disneyland Events Between August 4 and September 25:
- Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary is in full swing, bringing:
- Special Decor: Colorful decorations, including an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle and a 50-foot sculpture in the esplanade.
- New Show: Walt Disney — A Magical Life at the Main Street Opera House.
- Themed Food & Merchandise: Special celebratory sips, bites, and collectible merchandise.
- New MagicBand+ Interactions & PhotoPass Lenses: Enhancements to your park experience and photos.
- "The Last Verse" of "it's a small world": A new addition to the iconic song, penned by Richard Sherman, debuting in the attraction and the nighttime show.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (Begins August 22, 2025): This beloved seasonal event transforms both parks with spooky fun. You can expect:
- Themed Attractions: Seasonal overlays on rides like Haunted Mansion Holiday and Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween in Disney California Adventure.
- Festive Decor: Autumnal decorations, including pumpkins and Halloween-themed displays.
- Halloween-themed Entertainment: Special entertainment and character outfits.
- Plaza de la Familia (Begins August 22, 2025): This vibrant cultural celebration, inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Coco" and the traditions of Día de los Muertos, takes place at Disney California Adventure Park. It includes:
- Live Performances: The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco!
- Cultural Activities: Music, dance, and other traditions honoring family bonds.
- Specialty Food & Merchandise: Themed culinary delights and unique souvenirs.
More Disneyland News:
- Disneyland Resort Unveils Spooktacular Savings for Halloween Time & Holidays 2025
- As Promised, Disneyland Debuts Richard Sherman's "Last Verse" at "it's a small world" During Park's 70th Anniversary
- “Walt Disney: A Magical Life" Brings Walt to the Stage at Disneyland’s Opera House
- A Surprising Character Headlines a New Halloween Buffet at Disneyland Resort
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com