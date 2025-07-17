Photos/Video: Disneyland Holds Special Flag Raising Ceremony During 70th Anniversary Festivities

The ceremony was largely cast members who were celebrating the park's anniversary in the early morning hours

Today marks the official 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park, and to celebrate Disneyland has been doing some very special things today. Among them, an early cast-only celebration that included a flag raising ceremony featuring veteran Cast Members of the park.

On scene, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro addressed the cast and participated in the ceremony, and maybe stopped for a selfie or two.

Also on hand to participate were the Dapper Dans and the Disneyland Band. While mostly made up of Cast Members, the chance to see a special flag raising ceremony is a rare one - especially in comparison to what occurs daily at the park with the Flag Retreat ceremony, wherein the flags are brought down for the evening.

This has only been one small part of today’s festivities, which also include the debut of the new Walt Disney - A Magical Life at the Main Street Opera House, featuring the first Audio Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself. This, along with the debut of a new exhibit celebrating the legendary songwriting team of Richard and Robert Sherman in the Main Street Cinema, the debut of The Last Verse on “it’s a small world" (and in the Tapestry of Happiness!), and even a commemorative keepsake for those in attendance at the park today.

You can check out the full video of the flag raising ceremony at the park in our video below.

