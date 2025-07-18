Disney Legend Bob Gurr Celebrates the Disneyland 70th Aboard One of His Main Street Vehicles
The former imagineer designed many of the iconic ride systems of classic Disney attractions.
During yesterday’s official Disneyland 70th celebration, Disney Legend Bob Gurr joined in on the festivities aboard one of his iconic Main Street vehicles.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, July 17th, was Disneyland’s official 70th birthday!
- While the day was filled with exciting celebrations, including a special opening ceremony, Bob Iger ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange, a festive flag raising ceremony, and a special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade.
- Disney Legend and former Imagineer Bob Gurr joined in on the celebration, sharing an adorable Instagram video aboard the Main Street fire engine.
- Gurr, who was integral in the opening of Disneyland, was Walt’s go-to when it comes to ride design.
- In addition to the Main Street fire engine, Gurr created many of the iconic attractions found at Disney Parks around the world like Haunted Mansion, Submarine Voyage, Disneyland Monorail, Autopia, and more.
- Throughout the video, Gurr can be seen greeting fans and cast members as he celebrated the 7 decades of Disney magic.
- Check it out below:
Celebrate Happy:
- While the official 70th anniversary has passed, the Celebrate Happy celebration will continue through next summer!
- Full of specially themed food and beverage, merchandise, and entertainment offerings, you won’t wanna miss out on the 70th festivities.
