Disney Legend Bob Gurr Celebrates the Disneyland 70th Aboard One of His Main Street Vehicles

The former imagineer designed many of the iconic ride systems of classic Disney attractions.

During yesterday’s official Disneyland 70th celebration, Disney Legend Bob Gurr joined in on the festivities aboard one of his iconic Main Street vehicles.

Yesterday, July 17th, was Disneyland’s official 70th birthday!

While the day was filled with exciting celebrations, including a special opening ceremony

Disney Legend and former Imagineer Bob Gurr joined in on the celebration, sharing an adorable Instagram

Gurr, who was integral in the opening of Disneyland, was Walt’s go-to when it comes to ride design.

In addition to the Main Street fire engine, Gurr created many of the iconic attractions found at Disney Parks around the world

Throughout the video, Gurr can be seen greeting fans and cast members as he celebrated the 7 decades of Disney magic.

While the official 70th anniversary has passed, the Celebrate Happy celebration will continue through next summer!

Full of specially themed food and beverage

