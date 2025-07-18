Celebrate History: Disneyland Debuts New Informational Plaques throughout Main Street, U.S.A.

Arriving just in time for Disneyland’s 70th birthday, new informational plaques have been installed through Disneyland showcasing some of the amazing history on Main Street, U.S.A.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland is officially celebrating 70 years of history today, July 17th, and the park has added new plaques around Main Street, U.S.A. allowing guests to dive into the story of several of the park's buildings and decorations.

Hailing from the New Century Historical Society, guests can spot several of these freshly added informational plaques throughout the front of the park.

These places include:

Cigar Store Indian

Walt’s Apartment

Town Square Cannon

Opera House

It’s exciting to see Disney embrace the history found within the gates of the original Disney Park, especially as it hits another major milestone.

Don’t miss out on checking these out next time you visit Disneyland Resort

Disneyland 70th Debut:

Disneyland’s newest attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life

The attraction temporarily replaces Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, inviting guests into the life of the legendary creative.

While Walt Disney passed away back in 1966, fans will get to see him come to life with the first ever Walt Disney audio animatronic.

https://www.tiktok.com/@laughing_place/video/7527019203367374094?embed_source=121374463%2C121468991%2C121439635%2C121749182%2C121433650%2C121404359%2C121497414%2C121477481%2C121351166%2C121772354%2C74173097%2C121487028%2C121679410%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%2C121819198%3Bnull%3Bembed_share&refer=embed&referer_url=www.laughingplace.com%2Fdisney-parks%2Fdisneyland-70th-dated-magic-key-t-shirts-now-available%2F&referer_video_id=7527019203367374094

Laughing Place had a chance to preview the new attraction earlier today. You can read Ben’s review of Walt Disney – A Magical Life here

