The World Gets Smaller When We Stream Updated "it's a small world" Now On Major Music Platforms
Through our vast wondrous land, when we stand hand, we can stream it again and again.
Not only can you hear it in the parks, but now you can listen to the updated version of “it’s a small world" wherever you go on most major streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, Disneyland debuted the new version of the iconic anthem of their “it’s a small world" attraction to include what is collectively known as “The Last Verse."
- This new addition, written by legendary songwriter Richard Sherman (who penned the original alongside his brother, Robert), was reportedly written and given to the Walt Disney Company as a gift just ahead of his passing.
- As part of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, this verse was added to the landmark attraction and is featured in the finale of the Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed.
- Now, the song with the new addition is available to stream anywhere on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
- The song has also been added to the Magic Kingdom version of the attraction at Walt Disney World, also featured in the finale room.
- Not only is the new verse in the attraction itself, it can also be heard in an upbeat, pop format as part of the nighttime show, Tapestry of Happiness, which also takes place on the “it’s a small world" facade each evening at Disneyland as part of their 70th anniversary celebrations, running through next summer.
- Also debuting yesterday at Disneyland was a special tribute to Richard and Robert Sherman, the legendary songwriting duo who provided a large swath of tunes for the Disney studio. This tribute can be found in the Main Street Cinema at Disneyland Park, where a short film also celebrating and titled “The Last Verse" is being screened for guests.
- Check out how the new addition looks in the attraction in the video at the bottom of the page.
The Verse:
- “Mother earth unites us in heart and mind
And the love we give makes us humankind
Through our vast wondrous land
When we stand hand in hand
It’s a small world after all."
