The World Gets Smaller When We Stream Updated "it's a small world" Now On Major Music Platforms

Not only can you hear it in the parks, but now you can listen to the updated version of “it’s a small world" wherever you go on most major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, Disneyland

This new addition, written by legendary songwriter Richard Sherman (who penned the original alongside his brother, Robert), was reportedly written and given to the Walt Disney Company as a gift just ahead of his passing.

As part of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, this verse was added to the landmark attraction and is featured in the finale of the Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed.

Now, the song with the new addition is available to stream anywhere on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The Verse:

“Mother earth unites us in heart and mind

And the love we give makes us humankind Through our vast wondrous land When we stand hand in hand It’s a small world after all."