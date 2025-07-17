Disney CEO Bob Iger Celebrates Disneyland’s 70th Birthday by Ringing the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange

This momentous occasion was one of many ways the resort is celebrating its 70th birthday today, July 17th.

Prior to Disneyland’s opening today on its 70th birthday, Disney CEO Bob Iger rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange live from Main Street, U.S.A.

Flanked by hundreds of Disneyland Resort cast members, Iger rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange live from Disneyland on its 70th birthday. He was joined by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum, and New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin.

We were on site this morning and managed to grab an up-close view of Iger ringing the bell.

Iger also had a fun little moment with Mickey Mouse, dressed in his 70th anniversary finest.

The official New York Stock Exchange X account shared another look at the moment.

LIVE from Disneyland ✨ The NYSE and The Walt Disney Company $DIS ring in Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary virtually from the happiest place on earth!@Disneyland | @WaltDisneyCo https://t.co/kVq3XtMzzd — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) July 17, 2025

