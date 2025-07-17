Disney CEO Bob Iger Celebrates Disneyland’s 70th Birthday by Ringing the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange
Prior to Disneyland’s opening today on its 70th birthday, Disney CEO Bob Iger rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange live from Main Street, U.S.A.
Flanked by hundreds of Disneyland Resort cast members, Iger rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange live from Disneyland on its 70th birthday. He was joined by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum, and New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin.
We were on site this morning and managed to grab an up-close view of Iger ringing the bell.
Iger also had a fun little moment with Mickey Mouse, dressed in his 70th anniversary finest.
The official New York Stock Exchange X account shared another look at the moment.
More Disneyland 70th:
- Today marks the official opening of the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life. However, you can check out our full video from our preview of the Audio-Animatronic show and take a look at the new Opera House lobby exhibit.
- A new verse of “it’s a small world" penned by Richard Sherman before his passing is being added to the classic attraction starting today.
- Plus, the projection show Tapestry of Happiness has been updated to include the verse as well.
- A wonderful new animated display has been added to the Emporium shop windows, bringing characters from Zootopia to life.
