Intergalactic Grub: Two Menu Items Return at Disneyland's Oga's Cantina in Celebration of the 70th Anniversary

Just for this weekend, Disneyland Resort’s Oga’s Cantina is joining in on the 70th celebration with two returning menu items.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats has announced on Instagram that two returning items are now at Oga’s Cantina just for Disneyland’s official birthday.

Available now through July 20th, guests looking to enjoy the snacks and libations of the popular Star Wars

Seen above is the Jonsior System Triange, which consists of spiced ham, rice, edamame, quinoa, furikake, served with a wasabi teriyaki sauce.

For those looking for a beverage, the Krill Elixir has also returned to the menu.

The alcoholic drink offering is made with Absolut Mandarin Vodka, blue curaçao, mule mix, and pure cane sugar and garnished with candied ginger.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to enjoy these offerings before they fly away at lightspeed on Sunday.

While the official 70th anniversary has passed, the Celebrate Happy celebration will continue through next summer!

