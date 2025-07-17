Bob Iger Reveals His Perfect Disneyland Hour in New Video Interview
Disney CEO's personal picks for the perfect park visit on Disneyland's 70th Anniversary.
In a new interview from ABC’s Good Morning America, Disney CEO Bob Iger shares his ideal one-hour itinerary for a first-time visitor to Disneyland, offering a unique glimpse into his personal connection with the park as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Park is celebrating its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades since its opening as a place to bring joy and inspiration to all the world.
- Bob Iger reflected on Walt Disney's original vision for Disneyland, emphasizing his desire to create a unique space where guests could escape their everyday worries and immerse themselves in wonder, fantasy, and adventure.
- When asked about his ideal one-hour itinerary at the park with a first-time visitor, Iger shared his personal favorites: a ride on Pirates of the Caribbean (his favorite attraction), a visit to Sleeping Beauty Castle, meeting Mickey Mouse, and a stroll down Main Street U.S.A., making sure to savor the iconic smells of churros or popcorn.
- Iger underscored the delicate balance between honoring Disneyland's rich past and embracing continuous innovation, a principle Walt Disney himself championed.
- He reiterated Walt's famous sentiment that "Disneyland will never be completed as long as there is imagination in the world".
- In line with this vision, the park continues to evolve, with new developments like an upcoming Avatar expansion and Coco attraction.
- Expressing profound gratitude, Iger acknowledged the dedication of Disneyland's 36,000 cast members, crediting them for delivering the magical experience to nearly 30 million annual visitors and creating countless cherished memories.
- He described feeling chills when he witnesses guests, especially first-timers, seeing the castle and engaging with the characters.
- Iger concluded by reflecting on Walt Disney's enduring hope for the park to be a source of inspiration globally.
- Check out Iger’s full appearance in the video below.
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Iger, Disney CEO: “They don't call it the happiest place on earth for no reason. I think there's a real reason. This just creates memories that people share with one another and those memories last their lifetime. It's a joyous experience when you come to a place like this."
Favorite Attractions of Celebrities
- Throughout the years, celebrities have revealed favorite Disney attractions:
- Oliva Wilde (Actress in Tron Legacy) - "Bury me under Space Mountain this is my favorite place on earth."
- Michael Buble (Singer) - “"One of our favorite experiences is Toy Story Mania. We are a competitive family, and we love working together to get the highest scores possible. It's always been one of our favorite games, and Lu and I played it a ton when we came to Disney World on our honeymoon."
Jamie Lee Curtis (Actress in Freaky Friday) - “The Carousel of Progress is a lifelong favorite and I miss it."
- Ryan Gosling (Former Mickey Mouse Club Member and Actor in Barbie) - “I still go to Disneyland as much as I can.The Haunted Mansion is my favorite ride."
