Disneyland Resort Likely to Have Welcomed 1 Billionth Visitor

Based on estimates, the unknowing guest would have entered the gates in February.

While Disneyland just celebrated a milestone 70th birthday, the Disneyland Resort also likely surpassed a record 1 billion lifetime visitors across both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Tallied from year attendance numbers and estimates from both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, the news source estimates that the resort welcomed its 1 billionth visitor in February.

While Disney used to publicly announce their annual numbers, however, today, annual attendance is estimated by theme park publications and organizations.

Disneyland hit 500 million guests back on January 8th, 2004, where Australian guest Bill Trow was invited to update the Disneyland population sign and received lifetime passes for him and his family.

While much of the numbers remain speculative, it is exciting to see Disneyland continue to grow and bring magical memories for guests around the world.

While the official 70th anniversary has passed, the Celebrate Happy celebration will continue through next summer!

Full of specially themed food and beverage merchandise entertainment

