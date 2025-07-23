New Disneyland Character Dining Inspired by the Classic "Mickey's Christmas Carol" Coming This Holiday Season

New dining experiences at Storytellers Cafe and beyond will bring in the holiday spirit.

Disneyland Resort has announced an array of new character dining experiences to enhance the warmth and wonder of the holiday season at Disneyland Resort!

What’s Happening:

The culinary delights of the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort are getting a delightful boost with brand-new character dining options.

Prepare for: Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast at Storytellers Cafe : A brand-new character dinner experience inspired by the classic tale! Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party at Storytellers Cafe : Join Daisy Duck and Donald Duck for a cozy breakfast and brunch party, a perfect way to start your holiday mornings. Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays !: Make cherished memories with Goofy and friends at this returning holiday favorite. Holiday Tea with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Hearthstone Lounge : A charming and elegant experience to meet the jolly couple themselves.

Reservations for these festive dining experiences will be available soon, so keep a close eye on Disneyland.com for booking information!

Of course, there will be plenty more to experience at the Disneyland Resort this holiday season.

Spirits Bright and Relaxation Awaits

Beyond the dining table, the holiday spirit extends to other delightful offerings: Holiday-Themed Beverage Menu at Broken Spell Lounge: Located in the Disneyland Hotel, this returning favorite will feature creative twists on classic hot chocolate and eggnog, perfectly paired with live jazz music on select days. Seasonal Spa Treatments at Tenaya Stone Spa



About Mickey’s Christmas Carol:

Mickey's Christmas Carol was the first original Mickey Mouse theatrical cartoon produced in over 30 years, with Mickey not appearing since The Simple Things (1953).

was the first original Mickey Mouse theatrical cartoon produced in over 30 years, with Mickey not appearing since (1953). The short film, released in 1983, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film, the first nomination for a Mickey Mouse short since Mickey and the Seal (1948).

(1948). It was largely adapted from a 1974 Disneyland Records audio musical titled An Adaptation of Dickens' Christmas Carol , which featured similar dialogue and many of the same Disney characters (although had the Wicked Witch instead of Pete for the Ghost of Christmas Past).

, which featured similar dialogue and many of the same Disney characters (although had the Wicked Witch instead of Pete for the Ghost of Christmas Past). The film marked the final time Clarence Nash voiced Donald Duck before his death in 1985.

Alan Young, who famously voiced Scrooge McDuck, first took on the role in the 1974 record album version of A Christmas Carol DuckTales series.

series. If you’ve never checked out this classic short, you can watch it on Disney+

