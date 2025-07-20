"Laughing Place On Location" Celebrates 70 Years of Disneyland with New Experiences, Exhibits, and Special One-Day Only Fun
A CEO? This episode has some star power!
It’s time to celebrate the actual 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park, with special festivities to mark the milestone occasion and its the subject of this week’s Laughing Place on Location.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly webseries, Laughing Place On Location, we visit Disneyland once again, this time for the actual 70th anniversary of the park, and the festivities that occurred on July 17th, 2025.
- Join Mike as he takes you around the festivities, including special festivities that took place before the park even opened at a special party just for cast members.
- We’ll also see an opening ceremony with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro before we head into the park and enjoy the new Walt Disney - A Magical Life.
- Then, Mike takes a look at some new installations around Main Street USA that give a bit of history to the turn-of-the-century land before heading to another corner of the park.
- In Fantasyland, Mike shows off the new additions to “it’s a small world" before heading back to Main Street USA for the exhibit celebrating “the Last Verse" and Disney Legends Richard and Robert Sherman.
- Then, it’s time for the character cavalcade just for the birthday celebrations, which also includes some longtime Disneyland Cast Members, and enjoy a lengthy performance by the Disneyland Band.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com