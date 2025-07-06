"Laughing Place On Location" Goes On Location to The Most Magical Party of All
Check out everything Hong Kong's 20th anniversary celebration has to offer!
For this week’s episode of Laughing Place on Location, we’re headed across the Pacific and celebrating 20 years of Hong Kong Disneyland during the Most Magical Party of All!
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex is at Hong Kong Disneyland as the park kicks off the Most Magical Party of All, the 20th anniversary celebration of the destination.
- As part of the festivities, Alex shows off some of the new entertainment at the park for the celebration, including the brand new Friendship! Parade, the largest parade that the park has ever seen, as well as a new show at the castle stage, Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!
- Alex also shows off the new enhancements at an already spectacular nighttime spectacular, Momentous, with the new Momentous: Party in the Night Sky! The new enhancements include projections down Main Street USA, as well as a full new pre-show marking the anniversary with drones.
- Plus, we get to see all the new merchandise and food and beverage offered during the event at the park.
- Take a look in our latest edition below:
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
