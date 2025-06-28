Photos/Video: "Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!" Takes Over The Skies of Hong Kong Disneyland During Park's 20th Anniversary Festivities

As Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates their 20th anniversary, they have kicked off The Most Magical Party of All, which includes a very special version of the park’s newest nighttime spectacular, Momentous, with the enhanced Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!

The show, for the first time ever at Hong Kong Disneyland, features projections down Main Street USA, and a new portion of the show celebrates the 20th anniversary of the park! Complete with stunning drones.

After a special moment celebrating the anniversary of the park, we get to celebrate hope, laughter, adventure, and love in the dazzling nighttime spectacular that takes place above the Castle of Magical Dreams at the park. Fans will also love the appearance of Duffy and all of his friends in drone form in the night sky as well.

The enhanced show is just part of the Most Magical Party of All at Hong Kong Disneyland, celebrating 20 years of the park. The party also includes a new parade - the largest ever at the park, and a new stage show in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams.

Check out the full show, Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!, below:

