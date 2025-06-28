Photos/Video: Hong Kong Disneyland Kicks Off the Most Magical Party of All

Resort executives were joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse to officially welcome guests to the anniversary event.

The Most Magical Party of All has officially kicked off at Hong Kong Disneyland, celebrating 20 years of magic on Lantau Island with a festive welcome ceremony.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to celebrate 20 years of magic at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort!

Officially Kicking off today, June 28th, The Most Magical Party of All ushers in unforgettable festivities throughout the resort, including special entertainment experiences, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and more!

In celebration of today’s commencement, the resort hosted a Welcome Ceremony to officially kick off the 20th anniversary event.

Taking place in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams, Hong Kong Disneyland executives were joined by Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their festive attire.

Performers from some of the events exciting new entertainment offerings, including the new Friendtastic! parade and Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle! show were also seen on stage during the special moment.

You can check out a full video of the kick off event below:

Most Magical Merch:

With every amazing anniversary event at a Disney Park, guests will find a wide selection of merchandise to commemorate the celebrations.

Hong Kong Disneyland has debuted a brand new line of Most Magical Party of All apparel, accessories, and collectibles just in time for the festivities.

Guests will find a wide selection of items featuring the Fab 5 and Duffy & Friends.

You can learn more here

