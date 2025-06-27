RSVP to Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th Anniversary with a Special Activation at the HK International Airport

The magic begins as soon as you step off your flight!
We have arrived in Hong Kong just as Hong Kong Disneyland gets ready to launch “The Most Magical Party of All," celebrating the resort’s 20th anniversary. Those who fly in via the Hong Kong International Airport will be greeted by an impressive display for the celebration.

What’s Happening:

  • Located less than 10 miles from Hong Kong Disneyland, the Hong Kong International Airport is celebrating the resort’s anniversary with themed décor, including this nearly 10-foot-tall Mickey Mouse statue.
  • At the bottom of the statue is a counter showing how many guests have RSVP’d to the event, something you can do yourself by waving your arm, as showcased in the video below.

  • One of the ways to get to the resort is by taking the city’s Mass Transit Railway, which also features some 20th anniversary theming, and even some audio surprises from Mickey and friends.

Photo: Disney
Photo: Disney

More Ways to Celebrate 20 Years of Hong Kong Disneyland:

