Photos: Duffy and Friends Featured on Many 20th Anniversary Menu Items During Hong Kong Disneyland's Year-Long Celebration

Some are so cute you might not be able to eat them.

There has been tons of special 20th anniversary magic announced for the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and to help mark the occasion comes a full menu of special celebratory items.

To savor “The Most Magical Party of All" and celebrate Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary, the park is introducing 80 brand-new tasty treats available throughout the park and its resort hotels.

The culinary teams brought their creativity because this lineup will not disappoint. Starting June 28th, guests can be a part of the magic with these dazzling specialty offerings like the Duffy and Friends Fiesta Donut and Party Glam Cotton Candy, as well as plenty of dinner and tea sets, like the Mickey and Friends Grand Tea Party Set.

And for a refreshing and delicious sip, be sure to try some “Party Bubbles" Apple Peach Soda too. You’ll find plenty of pictures of the foods from our special preview of the offerings throughout this page.

Many of the items also feature Duffy and all his friends in culinary items so cute you probably won’t want to actually eat them.

Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola (Available starting June 28, 2025)

Mickey and Friends Grand Tea Party Set: Set includes items such Mickey Party Cake, Goofy Lamington, Wagyu Beef Burger, Truffle Mushroom Tart and more (New)

Mickey and Friends Giant Sundae Party (New)

“Party Bubbles" Apple Peach Soda (non-alcoholic) (New)

20th Anniversary Party Champagne Flute with Piccolo Bottle of Moet and Chandon Imperial Brut (alcoholic) (New)

Main Street Bakery (Available starting June 28, 2025)

Duffy and Friends Fiesta Donut (New)

Duffy Caramel Mille Feuille (New)

StellaLou Taro Mille Feuille (New)

Crispy Cream Puff (New)

Cookie Crispy Cream Puff (New)

Pistachio Cream Caramel Croissant (New)

Smoked Salmon Croissant (New)

CookieAnn Mango Pineapple Soda (New)

Gelatoni Glacier Blue Orange Soda (New)

StellaLou Concord Grape and Lime Soda (New)

LinaBell Mixed Fruit Punch Soda (New)

Plaza Inn (Available starting June 28, 2025)

Magical Dreams Set Menu: Set includes items such as Braised Corn Thick Soup with Diced Seafood, Strawberry Aloe Pudding and more (New)

Royal Banquet Hall (Available throughout the celebration starting June 28, 2025)

Royal Party Family Party Feast: Set includes Roasted Family Chicken & BBQ Pork Ribs, Coleslaw, Waffle Fries, Signature BBQ Sauce and Party Cheesecake (New)

Duffy Chocolate Cupcake (New)

LinaBell Strawberry Cupcake (New)

CookieAnn Mango Passion Fruit Cupcake (New)

Minnie Vanilla Cherry Cupcake (New)

Mickey Chocolate Truffle Cupcake (New)

Donald Vanilla Blueberry Cupcake (New)

Goofy Pistachio Chocolate Cupcake (New)

Woody Pineapple Vanilla Cupcake (New)

“Party Bubbles" Cream Soda (non-alcoholic) (New)

Korean Ginseng Chicken Soup Combo – 20th Anniversary Edition

Clopin’s Festival of Foods (Available starting June 28, 2025)

Pineapple and Seafood Fried Rice with Pork Floss Combo – 20th Anniversary Edition

“Party Bubbles" Cream Soda (non-alcoholic) (New)

Comet Café (Available starting June 28, 2025)

Teriyaki Beef and Scrambled Eggs Rice Combo – 20th Anniversary Edition

“Party Bubbles" Cream Soda (non-alcoholic) (New)

River View Cafe (Available starting June 28, 2025)

Beef Rendang with Coconut Rice Combo – 20th Anniversary Edition

“Party Bubbles" Cream Soda (non-alcoholic) (New)

Starliner Diner (Available starting June 28, 2025)

Hulk Double Beef Cheese Burger Combo – 20th Anniversary Edition

“Party Bubbles" Cream Soda (non-alcoholic) (New)

Explorer’s Club Restaurant (Available starting June 28, 2025)

“Party Bubbles" Apple Peach Soda (non-alcoholic) (New)

20th Anniversary Party Champagne Flute with Piccolo Bottle of Moet and Chandon Imperial Brut (alcoholic) (New)

The food also stretches to the hotels of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Crystal Lotus

20th Anniversary “Traditional Chinese Gastronomy" Dinner Menu: Menu includes items such as Double-Boiled Fish Maw Broth with Maitake Mushrooms and Conpoy, Braised Chicken with Abalone, Coconut and Cordyceps Flower, Tigger Maltose and Purple Potato Bun and more (New)

Walt’s Cafe

Mickey and Friends Afternoon Tea Party Set: Set includes items such as Celebration Cake, Pluto Mango and Caramel Mousse Cake, Salmon Tartar with Orange and Sour Cream Tart and more (New)

Walt’s Semi-Dinner Buffet Course: Beef Wellington, Salmon Coulibiac, Beef Tenderloin Pithivier or Lobster Vol Au Vent (New)

Disney Explorers Lodge

Dragon Wind

Double-Boiled 20 Delights Soup (New)

World of Color

Duffy and Friends Celebration Afternoon Tea: Set includes items such as LinaBell Yuzu and Guava Mousse Cake, Duffy Coffee Almond Tart, Beef Skewers with Garlic Aioli and Crispy Buffalo Chicken with Mini Waffle, and more (New)

Family Feast: 20th Anniversary Pizza, Farmers Market Grilled Charcuterie Board and Party Drink (New)

Chart Room Cafe

Coffee Chocolate Tart with Bergamot and Caramel Mousse (New)

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel

The Archivist (Available during December 6, 2025 to February 28, 2026 on weekend and public holidays only)

Ocean Medley: Fresh Lobster, Champagne Crab Leg, Abalone, Scallop Ceviche, Blue Mussel, Sea Shrimps, Sea Jade Whelk served with Cocktail Sauce and Thai Lime Sauce (New)

The countdown is on to “The Most Magical Party of All" at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, as the year-long party will officially kick off on June 28th with an all-new castle stage show (video below), the largest parade yet at the resort, a special 20th anniversary edition nighttime spectacular, delicious food, adorable merchandise, and so much more. For more information, be sure to check out all our coverage, here.