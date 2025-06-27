Hong Kong Disneyland 20th Anniversary Celebration Soundtrack by Various Artists Now Available to Stream

The songs are also available to stream on YouTube.

With the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland coming up this September and the party beginning tomorrow, June 28th, the Asian theme park has released a new compilation album featuring a variety of musical artists performing songs associated with the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

What’s happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate its 20th anniversary on September 12th of this year, but the party begins tomorrow– Saturday, June 28th– at the park.

As part of the festivities, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has released a new 20th Anniversary Celebration compilation soundtrack featuring various artists performing songs associated with the resort.

Selections include Nina Ann Nelson performing “The Most Magical Party of All," Paris Carney performing “You Belong," Heloise and Tony Ferrari performing “The Beauty of Friendship," Dewain Whitmore and Raquel Trinidad performing “Friends Forever," Grayson DeWolfe performing “What Friends Do," Calzhone performing “I Got You," and Maja Kristina performing “Count On You."

What they’re saying:

Disney Parks Blog: “The countdown is on to ‘The Most Magical Party of All’ at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort! We’re excited to share [that] the year-long party will officially kick off on June 28 with an all-new castle stage show, the largest parade yet at the resort, a special 20th anniversary edition nighttime spectacular, delicious food, adorable merch and so much more! There’s quite a bit you won’t want to miss during this day-to-night, 20th anniversary celebration at Hong Kong Disneyland."

More from Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary Celebration: