Unwrapping the Magic: 20th Anniversary Decorations Begin to Appear at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland is getting ready to launch their 20th anniversary celebration, “The Most Magical Party of All," which kicks off in just over a week on June 28th. In the lead-up, the park has shared a look at some of the first decorations installed for the magical event.

Set to launch on Saturday, June 28th, Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate its 20th anniversary with “The Most Magical Party of All," a year-long celebration across the resort.

The Hub features a wonderfully stylized display with balloons and a 20th logo forming from the base of the sculpture, of course with the backdrop of the beautiful Castle of Magical Dreams.

In Town Square, a similar stylized display instead forms the shape of Mickey’s head, with glass sculptures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy hanging from balloons.

