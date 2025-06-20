Unwrapping the Magic: 20th Anniversary Decorations Begin to Appear at Hong Kong Disneyland
The 20th anniversary celebration officially kicks off on June 28th, 2025.
Hong Kong Disneyland is getting ready to launch their 20th anniversary celebration, “The Most Magical Party of All," which kicks off in just over a week on June 28th. In the lead-up, the park has shared a look at some of the first decorations installed for the magical event.
What’s Happening:
- Set to launch on Saturday, June 28th, Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate its 20th anniversary with “The Most Magical Party of All," a year-long celebration across the resort.
- The official Hong Kong Disneyland Instagram has shared a first look at some of the 20th anniversary decor already installed around the park, such as the festive floral Mickey display that will welcome guests to the park.
- The Hub features a wonderfully stylized display with balloons and a 20th logo forming from the base of the sculpture, of course with the backdrop of the beautiful Castle of Magical Dreams.
- In Town Square, a similar stylized display instead forms the shape of Mickey’s head, with glass sculptures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy hanging from balloons.
More Ways to Celebrate 20 Years of Hong Kong Disneyland:
- The all-new “Friendtastic!" parade will feature the first-ever fully themed parade float for Duffy and Friends.
- We had the chance to preview the new parade during an event in April, where the park showcased the Turning Red, Encanto and opening floats.
- Duffy and Friends, plus Mickey and Friends will don all-new outfits in the new stage show, "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!"
- Momentous, the nighttime spectacular that debuted in 2022, will be getting some updates for the 20th anniversary.
- And of course, there will be plenty of new merchandise.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com