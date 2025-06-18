Cast Members Receive New Name Tags for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary
The 20th anniversary celebration officially kicks off on June 28th, 2025.
Later this month, Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary celebration will begin, and to honor the occasion, cast members will soon be donning new name tags.
What’s Happening:
- As with Disneyland’s 70th anniversary and the Disney100 celebration before it, cast members at Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate “The Most Magical Party of All" with a brand-new name tag.
- Cast members will start wearing these name tags when “The Most Magical Party of All" begins on June 28th.
- The vibrant colors and enchanting confetti symbolize the role of each cast member bringing the anniversary celebration to life as party hosts.
- Alongside their new name tags, they will also receive an exclusive SouvenEAR Mini Party Hat as a memento of the occasion.
- In announcing the new name tags, the Disney Parks Blog also took a trip down memory lane to discover all of the previous name tags used at Hong Kong Disneyland, including:
- Opening Day
- 5 Years: Celebration in the Air
- 10 Years: Happily Ever After
- 15 Years: 15 Years of Magical Dreams
- Everyday Magic: Special Edition Name Tags
- Anniversaries aren’t the only occasion to debut a brand-new name tag! From Disney VoluntEARS to cast around Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and even those at World of Frozen, these variations capture the magical moments of every day.
“The Most Magical Party of All"
- This summer, Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate its 20th anniversary with “The Most Magical Party of All," a year-long celebration across the resort.
- The all-new “Friendtastic!" parade will feature the first-ever fully themed parade float for Duffy and Friends.
- We had the chance to preview the new parade during an event in April, where the park showcased the Turning Red, Encanto and opening floats.
- Duffy and Friends, plus Mickey and Friends will don all-new outfits in the new stage show, "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!"
- Momentous, the nighttime spectacular that debuted in 2022, will be getting some updates for the 20th anniversary.
- And of course, there will be plenty of new merchandise.
