Photos: The Most Magical Merch of All at Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Most Magical Party of All is kicking off at Hong Kong Disneyland, celebrating 20 years of magic on Lantau Island. For those headed to the resort, you can commemorate your visit with some exciting new merchandise.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to celebrate 20 years of magic at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort!

Officially Kicking off today, June 28th, The Most Magical Party of All ushers in unforgettable festivities throughout the resort, including special entertainment experiences, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and more!

Alongside the celebration, guests will be able to commemorate their 20th anniversary memories with a variety of products, ranging from snacks, apparel, collectibles and more.

The party embraces a bold jewel tone aesthetic, which can be seen in many of the products available throughout the resort.

While many of the items are themed around the Fab 5 and their celebration outfits, a line of Duffy & Friends merchandise also embraces the party with a more pastel aesthetic.

Let’s take a look at the exciting Most Magical Party of All merchandise.

Magic Around Every Corner:

The Most Magical Party of All doesn’t stop when you leave the gates of Hong Kong Disneyland.

For those staying at a Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotel, a new loop celebrating 20 years of magic debuted, showing off some of the unforgettable experiences available during the anniversary event.

