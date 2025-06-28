Photos/Video: New Castle Show Arrives at Hong Kong Disneyland for 20th Anniversary Celebration

Stateside, I think we'd say to Join The Party, the Castle Party, Where Dreams Really Do Come True...

As part of the fun of the Most Magical Party of All, the new 20th anniversary celebration now taking place at Hong Kong Disneyland, we have a brand new stage show taking place at the Castle of Magical Dreams.

The new show, Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle! Invites guests to a concert-style show that not only features the new 20th anniversary anthem, but also two new original songs!

The show features appearances by Mickey Mouse and all of his friends, as well as Duffy and all of his friends too, plus some Disney Princesses appearing on stage in outfits perfect for the party that they’ve never been seen in before.

The new show is part of the festivities of the Most Magical Party of All, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland, and features this new stage show, the largest parade that the park has ever seen, and a special 20th anniversary of Momentous, the nighttime spectacular at the park.

You can check out the new show in our full video below.

