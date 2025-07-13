“Laughing Place On Location” Shows Off the Power of Joy at ESSENCE Fest 2025

See how Disney contributed to this annual celebration of Black culture.

On this week’s edition of Laughing Place On Location, we head to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture to explore what Disney had to offer at this celebration of Black culture in New Orleans.

What’s Happening:

In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location , Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. This week, Laughing Place co-founder Doobie Moseley takes us inside ESSENCE Fest to explore Disney’s vibrant presence at the event. From the show-stopping Power of Joy booth to a revealing brunch at the legendary Dooky Chase Restaurant to star-studded panels on the ESSENCE Stage.

Highlights include: A tour of Disney’s massive ESSENCE Fest booth featuring photo ops from Hulu, ESPN, Disney Cruise Line, and Walt Disney World High-energy performances by the Power of Joy dance crew An inspiring Tiana’s Joyful Celebration Giveaways, game shows, and character meet-and-greets Panel appearances from ABC, ESPN, and stars from The Chi , Grey’s Anatomy , and more Tank Ball’s moving rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star"

