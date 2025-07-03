"Tiana's Joyful Celebration" Traveling Exhibition Takes Big City Residents Into the Bayou Starting Next Year

The traveling exhibit is inspired by the new Disney Parks attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Inspired by the Disney Parks attraction, Tiana’s Joyful Celebration is a new traveling exhibition that brings her story to life in a new way.

Walt Disney Imagineering has announced the new, Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, a traveling exhibition that extends Princess Tiana’s story to a fully immersive experience.

The exhibition was created in collaboration with The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis., and will launch at that location on March 7th, 2026. In 2027, the exhibition will travel to 12 additional cities during a nationwide tour.

Similar to the attraction, there is a story for guests to experience at the attraction: “Princess Tiana is celebrating her community by throwing a parade. Tiana’s friends have been working hard in Tiana’s childhood neighborhood to prepare for the big day. But when the day arrives, they learn that their timeslot begins earlier than anticipated and need the entire community and critter friends to put the finishing touches on the floats to make it in time. Guests will receive a call for assistance, learning Tiana needs help with décor, music, food, costumes and more. Everyone must come together and contribute their unique talents to pull the parade together on time."

Named the best children’s museum in the country by USA Today for three years in a row, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is home to 14 permanent exhibits, including Dinosphere, the museum’s most popular exhibit with an immersive collection of real dinosaur fossils and an active working paleontology lab. Founded in 1925, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2025.

. In the attraction, which takes place after the events of the film, we follow Tiana and her company, Tiana’s Foods, as they get ready for a celebration. For the celebration to take place though, they need a rousing group of musicians to perform at the festivities. With the help of Louis, Tiana (and the guests) float downstream and find a rousing bunch of critters throughout their journey, with passengers even being “shrunk" to Frog size before becoming a human again and plummeting down the big drop.

The new exhibit seems to follow that same idea, sans water and big drop, with those in attendance learning things along the way. It’s a great idea, and we look forward to seeing it early next year.