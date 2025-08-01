Get Immersed in the Nostalgic World of Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. In New Soundscape
For 70 years, the sounds of Main Street U.S.A. have long been associated with the magic of entering the Happiest Place on Earth.
To help celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, fans can now immerse themselves into the nostalgic world of Main Street U.S.A. through a wonderful soundscape.
What’s Happening:
- One milestone moment of any Disneyland guest, whether it be their first time, their 100th, or even their daily visit to update their blog, is walking into the park and hearing the music and sounds of turn of the century Main Street U.S.A.
- To help celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, Disney Parks has shared a new 3-hour-long soundscape of that very experience, featuring the sounds and music of Main Street USA at Disneyland Park.
- Fans can now, from anywhere they can access YouTube, enjoy the puttering of the Main Street Vehicles, the clip-clop of a horse-drawn carriage, and the renditions of familiar tunes from Hello Dolly! And even Pixar’s hit movie, Up.
- If you’re trying to enjoy the music, be advised, just like the real Main Street U.S.A., it might be interrupted by the whistles and bells of the Disneyland Railroad, pulling into the Main Street Station at the entrance of the park.
- Check out the full soundscape below.
- Since the park opened in 1955, Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park has immersed guests into a nostalgic small-town American street from the early 20th century, inspired by Walt Disney’s childhood memories of Marceline, Missouri. Home to the park’s railroad, a full opera house (now showing the new Walt Disney - A Magical Life), a cinema, and shopping Emporium, the land also sets the stage for the rest of Disneyland, leading guests toward Sleeping Beauty Castle and all the gateways to yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy that the park contains.
