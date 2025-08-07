We're In The Endgame Now (of Construction) at Avengers Campus
On your left...is the next phase of the Super Hero land at Disney California Adventure.
The promised expansion of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park reached a major milestone today as the first piece of vertical steel was lifted into the sky, signaling the start of a new phase of construction.
What’s Happening:
- The future of Avengers Campus is officially taking shape. After months of groundwork, the project has now "gone vertical," meaning the framework for the new structures is beginning to be built.
- The first steel support column was craned into place this morning on the construction site located behind the existing campus, next to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- This expansion is part of a previously announced plan that will effectively double the footprint of Avengers Campus, transforming it into one of the largest single-themed lands in the park.
- While details on the final attraction lineup are still under wraps, Disney has promised that "new, thrilling attractions" will populate this new section of the campus.
A Battle For The Multiverse?
- At the D23 Expo in 2022, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, unveiled the original concept for the land's third major attraction.
- The attraction was billed as a massive E-ticket adventure that would take guests into the heart of the Multiverse Saga.
- The central villain of the proposed attraction was a new variant of the Mad Titan: "King Thanos," a version of the character who won the Infinity War in his timeline and has now set his sights on conquering the entire multiverse.
- The concept art showcased guests fighting alongside a multitude of Super Heroes from different timelines and universes against this formidable new foe. Familiar faces like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Thor were shown alongside variants like Captain Carter.
