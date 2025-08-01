Become a Disney Insider: 2026 planDisney Panel Search Begins Next Week
Applications for the 2026 planDisney Panel open on Wednesday, August 6th.
Now is your chance to become a member of the planDisney Panel, as the search for 2026 panelists is set to begin next week.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared the date when this year’s planDisney Panel Search begins.
- planDisney is a team of real guests who, through their experience, work to help others through their knowledge of the resorts.
- Panelists are chosen to help under one of four categories: Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, or Disney Vacation Club.
- Specifically, planDisney is looking for people who:
- Have a deep knowledge and experience with at least one Disney destination
- Can clearly and thoughtfully share tips based on real experiences
- Are comfortable writing and communicating in a warm, engaging tone
- Love the idea of being part of a collaborative, enthusiastic team
- Have the time and commitment to answer questions regularly and participate in training opportunities
- Love to capture video content while enjoying a day in the parks
- For those interested in joining the team, this year’s search will open for submissions at noon ET on Wednesday, August 6th, and will remain open through noon ET on Monday, August 11th, 2025.
- Head to the planDisney website for more information on how to apply.
