Themed Walls Appear as Avengers Campus Expands at Disney California Adventure

Guests should prepare for their Cars Land short cut to be inaccessible.

Construction on the expansion of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is ramping up, as progress is made on the two new experiences promised at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last year. Earlier this year, we already saw the closing of the fan-favorite experience that debuted in 2012, the Red Car Trolley.

Throughout the portion of Avengers Campus closest to Cars Land, the walls have popped up featuring iconography from Stark Industries, as well as concept art that promises the changes coming to the Disney California Adventure land, stating its “for the next generation of Heroes."

The area is getting ready for the addition of two new experiences, the new Stark Flight Lab and the long-awaited Avengers Infinity Defense, the massive E-Ticket that was first announced for the land back in 2019, though it has seen numerous changes since that first announcement.

A closer look at the Stark Flight Lab footage #SXSW pic.twitter.com/mQjNAdA3j5 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 8, 2025

Stark Flight Lab will put guests in two-person pods and deploy them to a test station. From there, a robot arm will grab the pod and will whirl around in a simulated flight. It’s been teased that guests may encounter other heroes on different flights — meaning that you’ll want to take multiple rides.

In Avengers Infinity Defense, Technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere. Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big (and small) heroes, and guests might find themselves face-to-face with King Thanos, too.

No opening dates have been revealed for either experience at this time.

Access to Avengers Campus from Cars Land is also walled off, with those approaching the land from the street between the Cozy Cone and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters being forced to turn around. Or, they can get up close and find some fun Cars related art and posters featuring Lightning McQueen and Mater.

