Your Family's Disney Story Could Be Featured in a New National Ad Campaign

Casting call seeks real American families with multigenerational traditions, home videos, and a shared love for all things Disney.

Have you ever watched a heartwarming Disney commercial featuring a family and thought, "That could be us"? The Walt Disney Company's brand marketing team has officially launched a nationwide search for a new ad campaign, and they're looking for authentic American families with a genuine, multigenerational connection to the Disney legacy.

What's Happening:

Disney and the Fallon agency are casting a special ad campaign that will spotlight the real-life bonds families have formed through Disney, whether inside the parks or in their own homes.

The search is for real, multigenerational American families. This means grandparents, parents, and children who all share a special Disney connection. Family members can live anywhere in the United States.

They’re looking for compelling, emotional, and fun stories. This could be a tradition centered around a favorite film, an heirloom passed down (like a vintage Mickey Mouse plush or a collection of pins), a special memory tied to a Disney song, or experiences at Disney Stores, on a Disney Cruise, or at a Broadway show.

It’s important to have home videos or photos that help tell your story, particularly if the footage or pictures are from 20 or more years ago to show the history of your family's connection.

If your family's story is selected, you must be available for a Zoom interview with the director on August 12 or 13, 2025.

The shoot will take place in early September 2025. While the location is to be determined, all travel, airfare, and accommodations will be fully covered for any family members who are not local to the shoot location.

This is a paid opportunity under the SAG Commercials Contract. Each family member will be paid a session fee of $822.30 per day. Additional usage fees will be paid if the commercial airs on national cable, streaming platforms, and more, in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA contract. Both union and non-union talent are strongly encouraged to apply.

If you are interested in applying you can find the form here

The Power of Authentic Storytelling: A Disney Marketing Legacy

The most memorable Disney Parks ads over the years aren’t just about showcasing rides, but about capturing the look of pure joy on a child’s face or the nostalgic tear in a grandparent's eye.

The iconic "What's Next? / I'm going to Disneyland

More recently, Disney has leaned even further into user-generated and reality-based content.

Campaigns for the "Year of a Million Dreams" and the "Let the Memories Begin" promotions actively solicited and used guests' own photos and videos in television spots and nighttime spectaculars at the parks.

They also launched an ad for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland

