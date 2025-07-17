70 Years of Happy: Disneyland's New "Happiest Place on Earth" Ad Showcases Authentic Disney Joy
The new campaign features real families and friends enjoying their Disney days.
Disneyland is inviting guests to join in their milestone 70th anniversary celebration with a new ad campaign.
What’s Happening:
- As you probably know, today, Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
- In addition to opening a new attraction, adding to another classic attraction, and more — the resort is also debuting a new commercial (seen above).
- The spot is, appropriately enough, titled “The Happiest Place on Earth" and highlights how Walt’s park has been making guests happy for seven decades.
- Notably, to capture the guest experience, real friends and families were filmed during their park days in real time.
- Of course, Disney also invites guests and fans to share their own Disneyland memories using #Disneyland70 and celebrate happy at the Happiest Place on Earth.
More Disneyland 70th:
- Today marks the official opening of the new attraction Walt Disney - A Magical Life. However, you can check out our full video from our preview of the Audio-Animatronic show and take a look at the new Opera House lobby exhibit.
- A new verse of “it’s a small world" penned by Richard Sherman before his passing is being added to the classic attraction starting today.
- Plus, the projection show Tapestry of Happiness has been updated to include the verse as well.
- Follow along with our live blog for more #Disneyland70 fun throughout the day.
