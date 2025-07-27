Head to the Live Tour That Disney Channel Fans Want To See in the Latest "Laughing Place on Location"
Our latest episode features a star-studded lineup and some favorite tunes from the hit franchises.
Our latest Laughing Place on Location takes our viewers to a live touring experience celebrating the music of Disney’s Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises.
What’s Happening:
- The latest in our original webseries, Laughing Place on Location, has debuted and this time we’re joining our own Alex Reif as he heads to the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.
- This live tour has been touted as a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America this summer, celebrating the chart-topping music from Disney’s Descendants and ZOMBIES movie franchises, inspiring families and fans of all ages to dance, sing, and engage with their favorite stars.
- You may have already seen a number of the performances on our YouTube channel, but now we’re also taking you inside the VIP pre-show experience, which features exclusive access to the tour’s soundcheck, as well as a special Q&A session with the cast, including stars Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Dara Reneé, Malachi Barton, Malia Baker, Joshua Colley, and Mekonnen Knife.
- Our latest edition also includes bonus clips from the live concert, complete with fan-favorite songs and tour-exclusive moments from not only Descendants: The Rise of Red but also the new film, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
- While the tour is heading to many different locations, all recordings featured within our latest Laughing Place on Location were filmed at the San Jose stop on the 2025 tour.
- Check out our latest episode below.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com