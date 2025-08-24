“Laughing Place On Location” Celebrates World Princess Week at the Magic Kingdom
Jeremiah explores all the ways you can celebrate World Princess Week this week, and every day at the Magic Kingdom.
Whether you’re planning your own Disney trip or just love princess magic, the latest episode of Laughing Place On Location showcases all the royal fun at the Magic Kingdom during World Princess Week.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, join Jeremiah Good at the Magic Kingdom as we celebrate World Princess Week! Discover all the magical ways to meet and interact with your favorite Disney Princesses throughout the park, such as:
- Meeting Cinderella, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White at Princess Fairytale Hall
- Experiencing Enchanted Tales with Belle
- Visiting Ariel’s Grotto to meet the Little Mermaid
- Watching Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire with Tiana, Rapunzel, Anna, and Elsa
- Catching the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade featuring Merida, Elena, Mulan, Moana, Jasmine, and Pocahontas
- Ending the day with Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away starring Belle, Tiana, Cinderella, and Aurora
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Walt Disney World’s Play ‘n Preview Event
- Destination D23
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
