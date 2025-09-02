Sip in Style: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Introduces New Reusable Kids’ Meal Cups
Disney’s Animal Kingdom now offers new hard plastic drink cups with the kids' meals served throughout the park.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom has introduced new hard plastic drink cups that come with kids’ meals, giving little ones a fun and reusable way to enjoy their beverages in the park.
- We spotted this cup at Restaurantosaurs. At this time, this is the only location that is offering the reusable cup with its kids' meals.
- The souvenir cup is listed on the Restaurantosaurus menu, both online and in the My Disney Experience app.
- The cup features the Tree of Life along with vibrant illustrations of different animals (even a yeti!).
DinoLand USA Updates:
- DinoLand USA will officially close on February 2nd, 2026 to make way for the upcoming Tropical Americas project.
- The land has experienced phased closures of attractions, starting with the removal of Chester and Hester’s Din-O-Rama earlier this year.
- Yesterday, September 1, 2025, was the final operating day of The Boneyard play area.
- Ahead of Restaurantosaurus’s extinction, Harambe Market will undergo a refurbishment in December. When it reopens later this winter, the location will feature a new menu that includes beloved park favorites, like chicken nuggets.
More Animal Kingdom News:
