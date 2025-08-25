Meet Four Disney Princess Sidekick Animals In Real Life Thanks to a New Video from Disney's Animal Kingdom

The World Princess Week festivities are still taking place at Disney locations around the world, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World is getting in on the fun thanks to a new video from Nat Geo Kids.

What’s happening:

Nat Geo Kids has released a new video shot at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park on its official YouTube channel, as part of the World Princess Week 2025 celebration.

In the video, Allie from Disney’s Animals, Science, and Environment team introduces us to four real-life examples of Disney Princess sidekicks: a tiger, a pig, a mouse, and a chameleon. All of these animals can be found around Animal Kingdom.

Fans of Disney Animation will remember Rajah the tiger from Aladdin, Pua the pig from Moana, the mice Jaq and Gus from Cinderella, and Pascal the chameleon from Tangled.

Watch Meet the Disney Princess Sidekicks in Real Life!:

What they’re saying:

Nat Geo Kids: “Today, in celebration of World Princess Week, we’re highlighting some of the Disney Princess sidekicks in real life! Families are invited to learn more about the Disney Princess animal sidekicks in real life as animal specialists from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Florida take viewers on a fun and wild journey."



