Family Recreates Magical Animated Movie Moments In "All Princesses Make Magic" Ad for Disney Princess Brand

Happy World Princess Week! In celebration of this year’s iteration of the holiday, Disney Kids has released a very fun new commercial for the Disney Princess brand on its official YouTube channel, featuring a family putting on a detailed princess-themed birthday party.

What’s happening:

Disney Kids has released a new video on its official YouTube channel in promotion of World Princess Week.

In the ad for the Disney Princess brand, a British family celebrates its matriarch’s birthday with a princess-themed party featuring nods to many beloved animated Disney films, set to the song “Be Our Guest" from 1991’s Beauty and the Beast .

. The two daughters and their father reenact moments from Disney’s Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin, Moana, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, and more, with additional Easter Eggs referencing other Disney animated films and characters scattered throughout.

Watch All Princesses Make Magic | Create Your World:

What they’re saying:

Disney: “World Princess Week has officially arrived, and this year’s celebration is more magical than ever! From inspiring new content and unforgettable musical moments to can’t-miss merchandise, this week is all about honoring the courage, kindness, and creativity of our Disney princess characters, and the impact they have on fans of all ages."

