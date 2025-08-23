A Regal Reveal as Loungefly Debuts New Disney Princess Crossbodies
The new accessories arrive just in time for World Princess Week
Just ahead of this year’s World Princess Week, Loungefly has debuted a new collection of crossbody bags celebrating some of Disney’s greatest heroines.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Princesses are celebrated on a number of new Crossbody bags from Loungefly, as they launch their Disney Princess Crossbodies Collection.
- The new bags celebrate Cinderella, Moana and Snow White, with special colors, imagery, and lining as part of this new collection that emphasizes the evolution of princess-driven accessories through fresh, fashion-forward collaborations.
- Each of the bags retails for $80.00, and is made of Faux leather (polyurethane), with an adjustable crossbody strap, Molded metal charm & top handle indicative of each princess, applique, embroidered, shimmer faux leather, and printed details, and coordinating interior lining.
- Each bag is also 9" wide x 8" high x 3" deep.
- Loungefly Disney Princess Cinderella Crossbody (MSRP: $80)
- This bag features shimmery faux leather with embroidered floral details. In the center of the front flap, you'll find a molded metal charm of Cinderella's glass slipper. Attached to the top is a molded metal top handle in the shape of a tiara, adding a regal feel to any outfit.
- Loungefly Disney Princess Snow White Crossbody (MSRP: $80)
- This crossbody bag pays homage to Snow White, and you'll find a molded top handle in the shape of an apple. There's also a molded metal charm of an apple on the front flap of the bag. Embroidered floral details give an elegant feel against shimmery faux leather.
- Loungefly Disney Princess Moana Crossbody
- You'll find shimmery faux leather accented with embroidered floral details. A molded metal charm of the Heart of Te Fiti appears on the front flap. The top handle of the bag is also molded metal, featuring floral designs. It adds an elegant touch to any ensemble you create, and is ready to join you wherever you're off to.
- Each of these bags is available now over at the official website for Loungefly now.
Just In Time:
- The products arrive just in time for the celebration of World Princess Week, a themed celebration created by Disney which honors the values and stories of Disney Princesses and heroines like Cinderella, Moana, Belle, Tiana, Mulan, and more.
- As part of the fun, Disney Parks feature special events, character meet & greets, and of course, merchandise.
- This initiative also features collabs, just like this one with Loungefly, featuring a number of new princess-themed products, all done to celebrate the inspiring qualities (like courage and kindness) that the princesses possess.
- World Princess Week takes place this year August 25th through 31st.
