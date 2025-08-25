World Princess Week Debuts Enchanting New Disney Princess Products

It’s World Princess Week! In honor of everyone’s favorite royals, Disney Consumer Products just introduced several new ways to celebrate your favorite Disney Princess characters. Whether you grew up being inspired by these heroines or are still earning your crown, these new releases offer creative new ways to spread Disney magic wherever you go.

Three Disney Princesses come bundled together with their sidekicks in this new 5" Squishmallows box set exclusively available at Disney Store ($59.99). Mulan is all grown up and saving China with a little help from Mushu, Rapunzel is off to see the floating lanterns with her bestie Pascal, and Mulan is running the hidden pine trails with Meeko!

Little Words Project makes it easy to wear your favorite Disney Princess mantra. Their new Disney Princess collection was just unveiled, featuring stylish metallic and pearlescent beads and phrases that correspond to your favorite characters, like “Make Waves" for Ariel, “Courageous" for Belle, “Make it Happen" for Tiana, and “Glow" for Rapunzel. Each bracelet retails for $30.

Jakks Pacific brings more imaginative play to the world of Disney Princess. New from the Disney Princess Style collection is My Pampered Pup, an adorable plush puppy with 10 realistic bark sounds, and 15 accessories to give the furry friend a “s-paw day." The pup's nails change color when using the icy cold “nail polish" brush, plus kids can style the fur and adorn their puppy with hair clips. Additional accessories include a spa chair, cucumbers, an eye mask, and a spa robe. Available at Walmart for $34.99.

Dress-up play now comes with sidekicks! Jakks Pacific’s new Ariel and Rapunzel dresses each come with an attachable friend, Flounder and Pascal, that kids can take with them on their Disney Prin

cess adventures. Both friends attach to the shoulder via a magnet, and can be taken off to be played with as a plush toy. The dresses also feature fun story details. These are both available for $31.99 from Target.

Adults can wear their Disney Princess fandom anytime with new styles from Cakeworthy! Celebrate your favorite crafty princesses with this pullover sweatshirt that features a pouch pocket. Cinderella and Rapunzel are dressing up their friends Suzy and Pascal, although Pascal doesn’t seem thrilled about it. This new style is a Disney Store exclusive for $64.99.

Bundle up for your fall and winter balls with Cakeworthy’s new Disney Princess Quilted Jacket. This velour jacket has a pink heart zipper pull, tiny pockets, and a lined hood. The pattern features Disney Princesses with their animal friends, including Belle with Philippe, Mulan with Little Brother, and Tiana with Ray. This style is also a Disney Store exclusive for $89.99.

A dream is a wish your heart makes, whether you’re young or young at heart. Celebrate World Princess Week with some of these great new products.

