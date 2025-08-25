Disney Store Celebrates World Princess Week with New Merchandise Inspired by Tiana, Ariel, Moana and More
It’s World Princess Week when fans across the globe join together to celebrate Disney Princess and their stories of Courage and Kindness. Of course Disney Princess merchandise is also part of this annual tradition and Disney Store is presenting new selections from Loungefly, Cakeworthy, Pandora, Citizen, Squishmallows and more!
What’s Happening:
- Hear ye, hear ye! It’s World Princess Week and that means Disney is shining a spotlight on our favorite leading ladies who inspire us daily. Whether these royals live in lavish castles or call tropical islands home, their daring spirits are an example to fans of all ages that courage and kindness are what truly define a princess.
- Over at Disney Store, fans can celebrate the beloved characters with a wide range of merchandise selections giving them the chance to share their love of Disney Princesses all year long.
- Among the latest arrivals online are:
- Cakeworth Princess Collection
- Loungefly Hei Hei Bag
- Plush
- Jewelry
- Bags
- New Disney Princess merchandise is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$475.00
Apparel - Pre Order
Cinderella and Rapunzel Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy
Disney Princess Dress for Women by Cakeworthy
Disney Princess Quilted Jacket for Women by Cakeworthy
Apparel - Available Now
Aurora Leotard Tutu Dress for Girls - Sleeping Beauty
Jasmine Fancy Dress for Girls - Aladdin
Disney Princess "Ribbons and Bows" T-Shirt for Adults
Belle "Bows" T-Shirt for Adults - Beauty and the Beast
Merida "Bows" T-Shirt for Adults - Brave
Snow White "Bows" T-Shirt for Adults
Disney Princess "Photographs" T-Shirt for Kids
Mulan Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Jasmine Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Aladdin
Pocahontas Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Moana Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Toys and Plush
Disney Princess Squishmallows Plush Set - Exclusive
Disney Once Upon a Story 24-Day Countdown Calendar Micro Figure Set
Disney Once Upon a Story Collection Mini Doll Gift Set - 5"
Disney Classic Doll Collection Gift Set - 10" to 11 1/2"
Rapunzel Classic Doll Gift Set - Tangled - 11 1/2"
Aurora Classic Doll Gift Set - Sleeping Beauty
Cinderella Doll, Horse and Light-Up Carriage Deluxe Gift Set
Jewelry
Ariel Shell Ring by Pandora - The Little Mermaid
Tiana Tiara Ring by Pandora - The Princess and the Frog
Rapunzel Tiara Ring by Pandora - Tangled
Belle Watch and Pin Set by Citizen - Beauty and the Beast
Accessories
Heihei Loungefly Crossbody Bag - Moana
Rapunzel Crossbody Bag - Tangled
Tiana Canvas Tote - The Princess and the Frog - Disney Princess
Belle Canvas Tote - Beauty and the Beast - Disney Princess
Snow White Canvas Tote - Disney Princess
Disney Princess Knit Beanie for Kids
Disney Princess Baseball Cap for Adults
Laughing Place on Location - World Princess Week
Ahead of the festivities, Jeremiah headed over to Magic Kingdom for a preview of the World Princess Week offerings available to guests at the park. From enchanting encounters with the Princesses themselves to Castle shows, cavalcades, and parades there’s so many delightful ways to celebrate Disney Princesses!
