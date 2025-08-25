Disney Store Celebrates World Princess Week with New Merchandise Inspired by Tiana, Ariel, Moana and More

From accessories and decor, to apparel and collectibles, there are dozens of ways to show off your Disney Princess fandom.

It’s World Princess Week when fans across the globe join together to celebrate Disney Princess and their stories of Courage and Kindness. Of course Disney Princess merchandise is also part of this annual tradition and Disney Store is presenting new selections from Loungefly, Cakeworthy, Pandora, Citizen, Squishmallows and more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hear ye, hear ye! It’s World Princess Week and that means Disney is shining a spotlight on our favorite leading ladies who inspire us daily. Whether these royals live in lavish castles or call tropical islands home, their daring spirits are an example to fans of all ages that courage and kindness are what truly define a princess.

Over at Disney Store, fans can celebrate the beloved characters with a wide range of merchandise selections giving them the chance to share their love of Disney Princesses all year long.

Among the latest arrivals online are: Cakeworth Princess Collection Loungefly Hei Hei Bag Plush Jewelry Bags

New Disney Princess merchandise is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.99-$475.00

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Apparel - Pre Order

Cinderella and Rapunzel Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy

Disney Princess Dress for Women by Cakeworthy

Disney Princess Quilted Jacket for Women by Cakeworthy

Apparel - Available Now

Aurora Leotard Tutu Dress for Girls - Sleeping Beauty

Jasmine Fancy Dress for Girls - Aladdin

Disney Princess "Ribbons and Bows" T-Shirt for Adults

Belle "Bows" T-Shirt for Adults - Beauty and the Beast

Merida "Bows" T-Shirt for Adults - Brave

Snow White "Bows" T-Shirt for Adults

Snow White Leotard for Girls

Disney Princess "Photographs" T-Shirt for Kids

Mulan Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Jasmine Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Aladdin

Pocahontas Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Moana Embroidered Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Toys and Plush

Disney Princess Squishmallows Plush Set - Exclusive

Disney Once Upon a Story 24-Day Countdown Calendar Micro Figure Set

Disney Once Upon a Story Collection Mini Doll Gift Set - 5"

Disney Classic Doll Collection Gift Set - 10" to 11 1/2"

Rapunzel Classic Doll Gift Set - Tangled - 11 1/2"

Aurora Classic Doll Gift Set - Sleeping Beauty

Cinderella Doll, Horse and Light-Up Carriage Deluxe Gift Set

Jewelry

Ariel Shell Ring by Pandora - The Little Mermaid

Tiana Tiara Ring by Pandora - The Princess and the Frog

Rapunzel Tiara Ring by Pandora - Tangled

Belle Watch and Pin Set by Citizen - Beauty and the Beast

Accessories

Heihei Loungefly Crossbody Bag - Moana

Rapunzel Crossbody Bag - Tangled

Cinderella Crossbody Bag

Tiana Canvas Tote - The Princess and the Frog - Disney Princess

Belle Canvas Tote - Beauty and the Beast - Disney Princess

Snow White Canvas Tote - Disney Princess

Disney Princess Knit Beanie for Kids

Disney Princess Baseball Cap for Adults

Laughing Place on Location - World Princess Week

Ahead of the festivities, Jeremiah headed over to Magic Kingdom for a preview of the World Princess Week offerings available to guests at the park. From enchanting encounters with the Princesses themselves to Castle shows, cavalcades, and parades there’s so many delightful ways to celebrate Disney Princesses!

More Disney Princess Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!