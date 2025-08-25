Make Some Room Somewhere: “Tangled” Gets a New Zoetrope Vinyl Album
The new release is part of the 15th anniversary celebration for the film.
Tangled is getting a new album release, via a special collector’s edition zoetrope vinyl.
What’s Happening:
- The new Tangled Zopetrope album will be released this week, on August 27th, 2025, with pre-orders available at Disney Music Emporium for $27.99.
- The single-disc release (imagery shows both sides of the album) depicts characters from the film on one side, with the other side focusing on the iconic lanterns from the 2010 animated favorite, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.
- The track list for the Tangled Zoetrope consists of:
Side 1
- 1. When Will My Life Begin? (From Tangled/Soundtrack Version)- Performed by Mandy Moore
- 2. When Will My Life Begin? (Reprise 1) (From Tangled/Soundtrack Version)) - Performed by Mandy Moore
- 3. Mother Knows Best (From Tangled/Soundtrack Version)) - Performed by Donna Murphy
- 4. When Will My Life Begin? (Reprise 2) (From Tangled/Soundtrack Version) - Performed by Mandy Moore
- 5. I've Got a Dream (From Tangled/Soundtrack Version) - Performed by Mandy Moore and Brad Garrett and Zachary Levi and Jeffrey Tambor and The Thug Chorus
Side 2
- 1. Mother Knows Best (Reprise) (From Tangled/Soundtrack Version) - Performed by Donna Murphy
- 2. I See the Light (From From Tangled/Soundtrack Version) - Performed by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi
- 3. Healing Incantation (From Tangled/Soundtrack Version) - Performed by Mandy Moore
- 4. Something That I Want - Performed by Grace Potter
More on Tangled:
