"Tangled" Gets the Chibi Treatment in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short on Disney Channel
And at last we see the Chibi light.
A new edition of As Told By Chibi has arrived on Disney Channel, and this time we’re revisiting the classic (can we call it that after…15 years?!) Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Tangled.
What’s Happening:
- A new Chibi Tiny Tales short gives us another As Told By Chibi installment, this time revisiting the 2010 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios - Tangled.
- In it, we hit most of the highlights of the film in a fun, new way, and take the 1 hour and 40 minute run time and turn it into a little over a minute long.
- That said, it definitely helps to be well versed in the 15-year old movie, but you’ve had time, don’t worry!
- All the key moments are hit, including the iconic lantern scene from the movie, and Rapunzel’s appearance in the Snuggly Duckling singing “I’ve Got A Dream."
- Though with such a short run time, don’t be surprised that the actual songs aren’t featured in the short.
- Take a look at the full short, below:
- This Chibi Tiny Tales short retells the story of Tangled, a film originally produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios that debuted in 2010. In it, we follow Rapunzel, a young princess with magical long hair that has healing powers. She’s been locked away in a tower her whole life by Mother Gothel, who uses Rapunzel’s hair to stay young, after she kidnapped Rapunzel since her parents - the King and Queen - took her magical flower that did the same thing. When a charming thief named Flynn Rider stumbles upon her tower, Rapunzel seizes the chance to explore the outside world for the first time. Together, they embark on a journey filled with adventure and one of the most romantic moments in Disney Animation history.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- Fans can catch the new Tangled-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.
- Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Tangled is also streaming on Disney+.
