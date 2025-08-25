"Moana" Live-To-Film Concert North American Tour Sets Sail This Fall
Sail into adventure as "Moana" comes to life on stage with live music and cinematic magic.
Moana is taking to the stage like never before with the Moana Live-To-Film Concert, coming to cities across North America this fall.
What’s Happening:
- The North American Moana Live-To-Film Concert pairs a full screening of the beloved film with live performances by a dynamic on-stage ensemble of top Hollywood studio musicians, Polynesian rhythm masters, and vocalists, celebrating the music and songs from the award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic.
- The North American tour will make 37 stops across 17 states, plus one stop in Canada.
- Here’s where the tour is headed:
- 10/03/2025 - Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center
- 10/05/2025 - Bronx, NY, Lehman College Center for the Performing Arts
- 10/06/2025 - Toronto, ON, Roy Thomson Hall
- 10/09/2025 - Princeton, NJ, McCarter Theatre Center
- 10/10/2025 - Storrs, CT, University of Connecticut - Jorgensen Center
- 10/11/2025 - Montclair, NJ, Peak Performances
- 10/12/2025 - North Bethesda, MD, Strathmore
- 10/13/2025 - Stony Brook, NY, Staller Center For the Arts
- 10/14/2025 - University Park, PA, Penn State Center for the Performing Arts
- 10/16/2025 - Cleveland, OH, Playhouse Square Foundation
- 10/17/2025 - Louisville, KY, Kentucky Performing Arts
- 10/19/2025 - Boone, NC, Appalachian State University
- 10/22/2025 - Greeneville, TN, Niswonger Performing Arts Center
- 10/23/2025 - Nashville, TN, Tennessee Performing Arts Center
- 10/24/2025 - Bloomington, IN, IU Auditorium
- 10/26/2025 - Iowa City, IA, Hancher Auditorium
- 10/28/2025 - Lincoln, NE, Lied Center for Performing Arts
- 10/30/2025 - Tyler, TX, University of Texas At Tyler
- 11/01/2025 - Austin, TX, The Long Center
- 11/02/2025 - Dallas, TX, The Majestic Theatre
- 11/04/2025 - Albuquerque, NM, Popejoy Hall
- 11/07/2025 - Henderson, NV, Lee's Family Forum
- 11/08/2025 - Chandler, AZ, Chandler Arts Center
- 11/09/2025 - Tucson, AZ, Arizona Arts - University of Arizona
- 11/12/2025 - Arroyo Grande, CA, Clark Center for the Performing Arts
- 11/13/2025 - Arroyo Grande, CA, Clark Center for the Performing Arts
- 11/14/2025 - La Jolla, CA, La Jolla Music Society
- 11/15/2025 - Cerritos, CA, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
- 11/16/2025 - Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theatre
- 11/19/2025 - Livermore, CA, Livermore Valley Performing Arts
- 11/20/2025 - Rohnert Park, CA, Sonoma State University
- 11/21/2025 - Davis, CA, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts
- 11/22/2025 - Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for The Arts
- 11/23/2025 - Berkeley, CA, Zellerbach Hall
- 11/25/2025 - Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- 11/26/2025 - Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
- 11/29/2025 - Miami, FL, Arsht Center
- Tickets for the tour are on sale now directly from each venue’s website.
About Moana:
- Moana premiered in 2016 and follows Moana, a young girl chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island.
- The soundtrack was crafted by Lin-Manuel Miranda (known for Hamilton), Opetaia Foa’i (founder of the Oceanic music group Te Vaka), and Mark Mancina (composer for Tarzan and The Lion King). The film’s music combines Broadway-style storytelling with traditional Polynesian rhythms and instrumentation, giving the soundtrack a unique and culturally rich sound.
More Disney Princess news: