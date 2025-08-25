"Moana" Live-To-Film Concert North American Tour Sets Sail This Fall

Sail into adventure as "Moana" comes to life on stage with live music and cinematic magic.

Moana is taking to the stage like never before with the Moana Live-To-Film Concert, coming to cities across North America this fall.

What’s Happening:

About Moana:

premiered in 2016 and follows Moana, a young girl chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island. The soundtrack was crafted by Lin-Manuel Miranda (known for Hamilton), Opetaia Foa’i (founder of the Oceanic music group Te Vaka), and Mark Mancina (composer for Tarzan and The Lion King). The film’s music combines Broadway-style storytelling with traditional Polynesian rhythms and instrumentation, giving the soundtrack a unique and culturally rich sound.

