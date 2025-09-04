How well to you know your Disney Parks and Princess trivia?

While World Princess Week is officially over for 2025, the Disney Parks are a great way to celebrate the characters and stories of the beloved official Disney Princess and other Disney royalty. Take our Princesses in the Park quiz to test your Disney Parks Princess knowledge!

After the debut of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney Studios quickly became one of the biggest names in cinema for their magical silver screen stories. Walt Disney, the visionary he was, fathered the modern theme park with Disneyland’s 1955 opening. Bringing adventures from the screen into real life, the Disney Princesses and other characters came to life for families all around the world. Speaking of the Disney Princesses, every Disney resort in the world features an iconic castle inspired by the enchanting tales, but the Princess presence in the parks doesn’t stop there!

While you may have had a chance to prove your royal movie knowledge with our Princesses in the Movies Quiz, how well do you know the Disney Parks experiences inspired by these tales? Test your knowledge with the Princesses in the Parks Quiz!

Princesses in the Parks Question 1: Who has a "Royal Table" that is difficult to get breakfast reservations for at the Magic Kingdom? Rapunzel Sleeping Beauty Belle Cinderella Question 2: Which Disney Resort first introduced the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeover experience? Disneyland Paris Resort Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Resort Tokyo Disneyland Resort Question 3: Who has her own grotto next to Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland? Aurora Snow White Jasmine Tiana Question 4: Which of these princesses has their own ride at Disneyland Paris? Belle Tiana Snow White Elsa Question 5: Which park is this picture from? Tokyo Disneyland Disneyland Paris Hong Kong Disneyland Shanghai Disneyland Question 6: What is the official name of this attraction? Belle's Enchanted Adventure Enchanted Stories with Belle Enchanted Tales with Belle Magical Tales with Belle Question 7: What year did Frozen Ever After open at EPCOT? 2016 2015 2017 2019 Question 8: Ariel's Grotto was a restaurant at which theme park? Walt Disney Studios Park (Paris) EPCOT Disney California Adventure Hong Kong Disneyland Question 9: In which theme park was this picture taken? Tokyo Disneyland Tokyo DisneySea Shanghai Disneyland Disneyland Paris Question 10: In which attraction was this picture taken? Rapunzel's Lantern Festival Tiana's Bayou Adventure Frozen Ever After Snow White's Enchanted Wish Submit Answers Your Results Try Again

For those looking to try your knowledge at even more trivia questions, you can check out our World Princess Week Disney Trivia Live episode!

For those looking to brush up on their Disney Princess knowledge, head to Disney+ to enjoy Disney’s magical lineup of animated hits.

Read More Quizzes: