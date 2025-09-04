Quiz: Princesses in the Parks
While World Princess Week is officially over for 2025, the Disney Parks are a great way to celebrate the characters and stories of the beloved official Disney Princess and other Disney royalty. Take our Princesses in the Park quiz to test your Disney Parks Princess knowledge!
After the debut of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney Studios quickly became one of the biggest names in cinema for their magical silver screen stories. Walt Disney, the visionary he was, fathered the modern theme park with Disneyland’s 1955 opening. Bringing adventures from the screen into real life, the Disney Princesses and other characters came to life for families all around the world. Speaking of the Disney Princesses, every Disney resort in the world features an iconic castle inspired by the enchanting tales, but the Princess presence in the parks doesn’t stop there!
While you may have had a chance to prove your royal movie knowledge with our Princesses in the Movies Quiz, how well do you know the Disney Parks experiences inspired by these tales? Test your knowledge with the Princesses in the Parks Quiz!
Princesses in the Parks
For those looking to try your knowledge at even more trivia questions, you can check out our World Princess Week Disney Trivia Live episode!
For those looking to brush up on their Disney Princess knowledge, head to Disney+ to enjoy Disney’s magical lineup of animated hits.
Read More Quizzes: